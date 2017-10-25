MOCA appoints Heidi Reitmaier as new executive director and CEO

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Canada (MOCA) has announced Heidi Reitmaier as its executive director and chief executive officer. The Toronto native will join MOCA in January, arriving from the Museum of Contemporary Art Chicago, where she is currently director of learning and public programs.

Reitmaier steps in for interim CEO Terry Nicholson, who has held the position since MOCA's first-ever CEO, Chantal Pontbriand, abruptly left the museum (by "mutual agreement" in June, 2016) after less than eight months on the job.

In August, 2015, MOCA closed down its former Queen Street West location. The museum's delayed reopening in a renovated, century-old former factory known as the Tower Automotive Building, in Toronto's west end, is set for spring, 2018.