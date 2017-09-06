 Skip to main content

Ontario galleries celebrate Tom Thomson on the centenary of his death

Works such as Daydreaming, seen here, by artist Tom Thomson have inspired generations of Canadian painters. Now, one hundred years after the artist’s mysterious death in Algonquin Park, galleries from across Ontario are celebrating his legacy.

Brad Wheeler

On July 8, 1917, on Canoe Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park, the artist and outdoorsman Tom Thomson died under mysterious circumstances, taking his iconic brushstrokes with him.

One hundred years later his legacy is celebrated. At Toronto's Art Gallery in the city's Distillery District, the exhibition Untamed Things (Sept. 6 to 19) is the result of a group of 11 Ontario painters who retraced Thomson's footsteps through Algonquin Park and reimagined the landscapes that inspired him.

At Deerhurst Resort in Huntsville, Ont., this weekend is dedicated to The Spirit of Tom Thomson, a three-day happening of paddling, wine and outdoor tours organized by the Eclipse Art Gallery. And at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection in Kleinburg, Ont., every day is Tom Thomson day, officially or not, centenary or otherwise.

Video: Watch the bidding for the most expensive Canadian painting ever sold by auction (Globe and Mail Update)
