Relationship between sound, design examined at Israel’s Design Museum Holon exhibition

I

n a world filled with distractions, conscious listening has become something of an art form, and it's one of the themes explored in the Sound and Matter in Design exhibition at Israel's Design Museum

Holon

. Investigating the past, present and future of audio design in three parts, the show transforms the museum's exterior into a monumental musical arena, showcases more than 50 sound objects from the 1960s to today, and presents a spatial installation for experiencing sound with one's entire body.

Tilt by Luka Or. Luka Or Studio

"[The exhibition] examines the complexity of relationships between design, sound, material and space," says Lila Chitayat, who contributed work to the show with Anat Safran. "We want to give a broad experience of sound using not only ears and eyes, but also through the question of how we can learn to be aware of sound – and the magical act of simply listening and how large- scale objects like a building affect sound."

Story continues below advertisement

The Poe Radio by Philippe Starck. Alessi Museum

Chitayat and Safran's Sensing Sound installation in the lower gallery features visual representations inspired by the sounds and shapes of passing guests. The evolution of product design is on display in the upper gallery's Designed Objects of Sound space that features everything from stereo systems of the 1960s to contemporary accessories. Visitors begin their experience before entering the building, as 100 magnetic sneakers transform its facade into a massive musical instrument.

The evolution of product design is on display in the upper gallery’s Designed Objects of Sound space. Shay Ben Efraim

Technology makes the exhibition especially relevant today, says co-curator Elisabetta Pisu. "Research on new shapes and the application of technologies like WiFi and Bluetooth have driven designers to think of sound not only as a final function, but also as a primary element in the planning process," she says.

Sound and Matter in Design runs until Oct. 28.

For more information, visit www.dmh.org.il.

Visit tgam.ca/newsletters to sign up for the Globe Style e-newsletter, your weekly digital guide to the players and trends influencing fashion, design and entertaining, plus shopping tips and inspiration for living well. And follow Globe Style on Instagram @globestyle.

