TIFF 2017: Anjelina Jolie strolls the red carpet as Cuba Gooding Jr. serves the main course on Day 4

Following an impressive A-list-filled third night of TIFF festivities and celebrations, day four kicked off with a mid-day post-premiere toast for a film produced by one of the world's most famous women. Angelina Jolie, actor and activist, was in town for the world premiere of a film she executive produced, The Breadwinner, an animated film about a young girl in Afghanistan living under Taliban rule based on the bestselling book by Canadian writer Deborah Ellis.

The Jolie/Pitt children accompanied their mother on the carpet for the premiere at the Elgin Theatre, and after, Angelina, sans young ones, headed to the rooftop of Cactus Club on King Street for a happening to mark the film's debut.

Nearby at SoHo House, director Stephen Frear's latest film Victoria & Abdul was being fêted-

Dame Judi Dench, who this year celebrates six decades in the business, stars in the film as Queen Victoria, and was joined at the party by co-stars Eddie Izzard and Ali Fazal. Round' the corner at RBC house on Duncan Street, director John Curran's Chappaquiddick, was celebrated following it's 3 p.m. premiere, it's stars Kate Mara, Ed Helms, Jim Gaffigan and Jason Clarke, were all in attendance. Later, in the same space, Sebastián Lelion's Disobedience, had its TIFF-time premiere party that saw stars Rachel McAdams and Rachel Weisz both out.

Day four saw a pair of philanthropic focused functions too, in the early afternoon, the annual Canadian Film Centre BBQ was being held on the film centre's grounds outside city centre. And later in the evening, this year's Artists for Peace and Justice Festival Gala, presented by Bovet 1822, was held at the Art Gallery of Ontario. The theme of the latter do', which raised $1.1 million for development initiatives in Haiti, was Here to Serve, and was inspired by the spirit of activism and social justice. The theme was taken seriously, so much so, that yours truly's main course was served by Academy Award winner Cuba Gooding Jr., and catering tables nearby were other notable servers including APJ founder, director Paul Haggis and actor Ben Stiller. Philanthropist Gary Slaight was honoured by Birks for his commitment to a myriad of causes, and honoured too, was singer/songwriter Jackson Browne, for his work with the foundation (he performed later in the evening as well).

Back at SoHo house, Jessica Chastain and Michael Greyeyes were out for a party given by Grey Goose for their film Woman Walks Ahead, the latest from director Susanna White, and around the corner the Fox Searchlight bash was being held at the Four Seasons Centre For The Performing Arts: Octavia Spencer, Sarah Silverman, and Emma Stone were among the notables on hand.