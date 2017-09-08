 Skip to main content

TIFF 2017: On the red carpet for the Borg/McEnroe premiere on Day 1

TIFF 2017

In photos: Day 1 of TIFF

Stars begin to hit the red carpet as the tennis flick Borg/McEnroe premieres in Toronto

A man takes selfie in front of a TIFF sign on a closed city street in Toronto on Sept. 7, 2017.

Actor Shia LaBeouf poses for photographs on the red carpet for Borg/McEnroe.

Shia LaBeouf takes selfies with fans on the red carpet.

Canadian tennis player Denis Shapovalov poses for photographs as he arrives on the red carpet for Borg/McEnroe.

Actor Stellan Skarsgard poses on the red carpet.

Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, right, and her partner Jane Rounthwaite arrive on the red carpet.

Actor Tom Datnow adjusts his collar as he arrives on the red carpet.

