TIFF 2017: Party time on Day 3 of Toronto’s film festival

The pair of must-attend parties last night were were taking place simultaneously mere blocks apart in the middle of festival madness. At Patria on King Street, Suburbicon, George Clooney's latest in his role as director, was being feted by Audi Canada and Nespresso. Clooney was joined by the film's cast, including Academy Award winner Julianne Moore and co-stars Glenn Fleshler and young English actor Noah Jupe.

Party guests hoping for a glimpse of Clooney and Moore were still streaming into the party as I headed to the Grey Goose-hosted dinner-and-drinks party given on the cozy second floor of SoHo House for Yorgos Lanthimos's latest peculiar film The Killing of a Sacred Deer. The film's stars Nicole Kidman and Colin Farrell (who starred in Lanthimos's last film, The Lobster) were there and in great form.

Other parties around town last night included a postpremiere do for writer and director Brian Taylor's Mom and Dad at Cactus Club Cafe on King street in partnership with CÎROC. The film's stars, Nicholas Cage and Selma Blair, were at that one. Later in the same space, actors Benedict Cumberbatch, Michael Shannon, Katherine Waterston and Nicholas Hoult were the big names that drew a crowd, all in celebration of the Canadian premiere of The Current War, the latest from director Alfonso Gomez-Rejon, which centres around the battle between fathers of electricity Thomas Edison and George Westinghouse.

The Children Act had an early-eve pre-premiere party at RBC House on Duncan Street. The film's leading actors, Emma Thompson and Stanley Tucci, were there, alongside director Richard Eyre. A few hours later, in the same room, Elle Fanning, who stars in Mary Shelley, the latest from director Haifaa Al-Mansour, was among the gaggle of the film's bright-young-Hollywood-things cast celebrating the premiere; among them Douglas Booth, Maisie Williams and Bel Powley.

Rounding off the evening uptown at the Windsor Arms Hotel was the annual InStyle Hollywood Foreign Press Association party. It was, as always, shoulder-to-shoulder A-list, including the likes of Jessica Chastain, James Franco, Jake Gyllenhaal, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer, Brie Larson, Kate Mara, Margot Robbie and Emma Stone, among oodles of others.