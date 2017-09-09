 Skip to main content

TIFF 2017: Stars attend premieres on Day 2 of the festival

tiff 2017

In photos: Day 2 of TIFF

Actors hit the red carpet for Stronger, Molly's Game, The Death of Stalin, and more

TIFF Rising Stars Mamoudou Athie, Ellen Wong, Daniel Doheny, Lina El Arab, Jessie Buckley and Vinnie Bennett attend the Stronger premiere at Roy Thomson Hall on Sept. 8, 2017.

Lady Gaga poses for photographers as she arrives at a premiere for Gaga: Five Foot Two at the Princess of Wales Theatre.

Andrea Riseborough speaks to reporters on the red carpet before the screening of The Death of Stalin.

Steve Buscemi attends the premiere of the film The Death of Stalin.

Jessica Chastain attends the Molly’s Game premiere at The Elgin.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeff Bauman attend the Stronger premiere at Roy Thomson Hall.

Ed Harris greets fans as he arrives on the red carpet for the film Kodachrome.

Idris Elba takes a selfie with a fan at a premiere for Molly’s Game.

