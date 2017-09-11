 Skip to main content

TIFF 2017: Stars take in matinee screenings on Day 4

TIFF 2017

In photos: Day 4 of TIFF

Stars were on the red carpet again as afternoon premieres took the spotlight during the festival's fourth day

Kate Winslet arrives for the premiere of The Mountain Between Us.

Gijs Naber attends the Tulipani, Love, Honour and a Bicycle premiere at the Ryerson Theatre.

Brooklynn Prince, centre, and Willem Dafoe attend The Florida Project premiere at the Ryerson Theatre on Sunday.

Matt Damon and Julianne Moore share a laugh during a photo call for The Current War.

Angelina Jolie arrives on the red carpet with her children, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, for the film The Breadwinner. Jolie is the film’s executive producer.

Kate Mara and boyfriend Jamie Bell stop for a photo before a screening of Chappaquiddick.

Elisabeth Moss on the red carpet for a screening of The Square.

Canadian Rachel McAdams waves to fans as she walks the red carpet for her movie Disobedience.

