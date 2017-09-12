TIFF 2017: Toasting the halfway point on the party circuit

Monday night marked the halfway point of TIFF 2017, and downtown the parties continued. Day five happenings kicked off on the cozy second floor of Toronto's Soho House for the Grey Goose-hosted party following the premiere of My Days of Mercy, the latest film from director Tali Shalom-Ezer starring Ellen Page and Kate Mara. A few hours later, the space one floor down saw a celebration for Downsizing. Although stars Matt Damon and Kristen Wiig were not there, fellow cast members including Christoph Waltz, Warren Belle, Hong Chau and the film's director, Alexander Payne, were all out to toast.

Over at RBC House on Duncan Street, Andrew Garfield was setting the space aflutter. The 2017 Oscar nominee was at TIFF to premiere director Andy Serkis's Breathe. Garfield stars as Robin Cavendish, who, though paralyzed from the neck down, became one of the U.K.'s first advocates for the disabled. Also celebrating in the lofty space was Garfield's co-star Claire Foy, the Oxford School of Drama-trained actress who plays a young Queen Elizabeth II in the hit Netflix series The Crown.

Down the street at Weslodge, a prescreening reception was given for Darkest Hour, director Joe Wright's latest starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Gary Oldman and Stephen Dillane – all of whom were on hand at the party. Happening at the same time at Sailor on Church Street, Nespresso was giving a party for Unicorn Store, a film directed by and starring best actress Academy Award winner Brie Larson, who was out alongside co-star Mamoudou Athie.

Later in the evening, ahead of its midnight screening at the Ryerson Theatre, The Disaster Artist was fêted by Audi Canada at UG3 Live. The film, starring, directed and co-produced by James Franco, is based on the making of Tommy Wiseau's 2003 cult film The Room. Dave Franco, younger brother of James, who also stars in the film, was there to celebrate alongside his wife, actress Alison Brie. Out, too, on night five for the Franco-filled prepremiere festivity was Wiseau himself, as well as actress Chloe Sevigny.