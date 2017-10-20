 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Biography, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1What HappenedHillary Rodham ClintonSimon & Schuster$39.99
2LightfootNicholas JenningsViking$36
3Reckless Daughter: A Portrait Of Joni MitchellDavid YaffeHarperCollins$34.99
4Recovery: Freedom From Our AddictionsRussell BrandHenry Holt & Co.$38
5The Glass Castle: A MemoirJeannette WallsScribner$23
6The Girl With The Lower Back TattooAmy SchumerGallery$22
7Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern CityTanya TalagaHouse Of Anansi$22.95
8Testimony: A MemoirRobbie RobertsonVintage Canada$24
9Stronger (Movie Tie-In Edition)Jeff Bauman with Bret WitterGrand Central$11.99
10Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For SurvivalBeezy MarshPan Macmillan$16.99

