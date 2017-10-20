Bestsellers: Biography, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|What Happened
|Hillary Rodham Clinton
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|2
|Lightfoot
|Nicholas Jennings
|Viking
|$36
|3
|Reckless Daughter: A Portrait Of Joni Mitchell
|David Yaffe
|HarperCollins
|$34.99
|4
|Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions
|Russell Brand
|Henry Holt & Co.
|$38
|5
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23
|6
|The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo
|Amy Schumer
|Gallery
|$22
|7
|Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern City
|Tanya Talaga
|House Of Anansi
|$22.95
|8
|Testimony: A Memoir
|Robbie Robertson
|Vintage Canada
|$24
|9
|Stronger (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Jeff Bauman with Bret Witter
|Grand Central
|$11.99
|10
|Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For Survival
|Beezy Marsh
|Pan Macmillan
|$16.99
