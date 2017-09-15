 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Biography, Sept. 16, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)Jeannette WallsScribner$23
2Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive ChildhoodPauline DakinViking$24.95
3The Glass Castle: A MemoirJeannette WallsScribner$23
4Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For SurvivalBeezy MarshPAN$16.99
5On Hitler's Mountain: Overcoming The Legacy Of A Nazi ChildhoodIrmgard A. HuntWilliam Morrow & Co.$18.50
6The Girl With The Lower Back TattooAmy SchumerGallery$22
7Born To RunBruce SpringsteenSimon & Schuster$26.99
8It Takes Two: Our StoryJonathan Scott and Drew ScottHoughton Mifflin Harcourt$38
9Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, And Finding JoySheryl Sandberg and Adam GrantKnopf$34
10Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic FutureAshlee VanceEcco$22

