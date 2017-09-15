Bestsellers: Biography, Sept. 16, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir (Movie Tie-In Edition)
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23
|2
|Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive Childhood
|Pauline Dakin
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|The Glass Castle: A Memoir
|Jeannette Walls
|Scribner
|$23
|4
|Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For Survival
|Beezy Marsh
|PAN
|$16.99
|5
|On Hitler's Mountain: Overcoming The Legacy Of A Nazi Childhood
|Irmgard A. Hunt
|William Morrow & Co.
|$18.50
|6
|The Girl With The Lower Back Tattoo
|Amy Schumer
|Gallery
|$22
|7
|Born To Run
|Bruce Springsteen
|Simon & Schuster
|$26.99
|8
|It Takes Two: Our Story
|Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
|$38
|9
|Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, And Finding Joy
|Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
|Knopf
|$34
|10
|Elon Musk: Tesla, SpaceX, And The Quest For A Fantastic Future
|Ashlee Vance
|Ecco
|$22
