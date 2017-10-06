Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, Oct. 7, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Alias Grace (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$23
|3
|2
|The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$17.95
|1
|3
|A Stranger In The House
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|2
|4
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|5
|5
|Glass Houses
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur
|$33.99
|4
|6
|The Handmaid's Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$17.95
|6
|7
|Do Not Say We Have Nothing
|Madeleine Thien
|Vintage Canada
|$22
|7
|8
|Love Her Wild: Poems
|Atticus
|Atria
|$24.99
|8
|9
|First Snow, Last Light
|Wayne Johnston
|Knopf Canada
|$34.95
|9
|10
|Alias Grace
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$23
|-
