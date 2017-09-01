 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, Sept. 2, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price Last Week
1A Stranger In The HouseShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95 1
2Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 3
3The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 2
4Do Not Say We Have NothingMadeleine ThienVintage Canada$22.00 4
5The Handmaid'S TaleMargaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 7
6The Witches Of New YorkAmi McKayVintage Canada$22.00 6
7The PartyRobyn HardingScout$22.00 8
8The Lost OnesSheena KamalWilliam Morrow & Co.$21.99 9
9Love Her Wild: PoemsAtticusAtria$24.99 -
10RitualsKelley ArmstrongRandom House Canada$32.00 5

