Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, Sept. 23, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1A Stranger In The HouseShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95 2
2Glass HousesLouise PennyMinotaur$33.99 1
3Alias Grace (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$23 5
4The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)Margaret AtwoodEmblem$17.95 4
5Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 3
6Do Not Say We Have NothingMadeleine ThienVintage Canada$22 6
7First Snow, Last LightWayne JohnstonKnopf Canada$34.95 7
8Love Her Wild: PoemsAtticusAtria$24.99 10
9An Irish Country Love StoryPatrick TaylorForge$22.99 -
10The Golden SonShilpi Somaya GowdaHarperCollins$12.50 8

