Bestsellers: Canadian Fiction, Sept. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Glass Houses
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur
|$33.99
|-
|2
|A Stranger In The House
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|1
|3
|The Handmaid's Tale (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$17.95
|3
|4
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|2
|5
|Do Not Say We Have Nothing
|Madeleine Thien
|Vintage Canada
|$22.00
|4
|6
|The Handmaid'S Tale
|Margaret Atwood
|Emblem
|$17.95
|5
|7
|The Witches Of New York
|Ami McKay
|Vintage Canada
|$22.00
|6
|8
|Love Her Wild: Poems
|Atticus
|Atria
|$24.99
|9
|9
|The Lost Ones
|Sheena Kamal
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21.99
|8
|10
|The Party
|Robyn Harding
|Scout
|$22.00
|7
