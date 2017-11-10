Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 11, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Killer: My Life In Hockey
|Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson
|HarperCollins
|$33.99
|1
|2
|Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of Hockey
|Ken Dryden
|Signal
|$32.00
|2
|3
|Everyday Heroes
|Jody Mitic
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.95
|5
|4
|Nine Things I Learned From My Father
|Murray Howe
|Viking
|$29.95
|-
|5
|A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$32.95
|4
|6
|Offside: My Life Crossing The Line
|Sean Avery
|Viking
|$32.00
|3
|7
|Calling The Shots
|Kelly Hrudey with Kirstie McLellan Day, foreword by Wayne Gretzky
|HarperCollins
|$32.99
|9
|8
|One Day Closer: A Mother's Quest To Bring Her Kidnapped Daughter Home
|Lorinda Stewart
|Simon & Schuster
|$32.00
|6
|9
|The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide To Canadian Inventions
|Red Green
|Doubleday Canada
|$29.95
|7
|10
|Against All Odds: The Untold Story Of Canada's Unlikely Hockey Heroes
|P.J. Naworynski
|HarperCollins
|$24.99
|-
