Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 11, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Killer: My Life In HockeyDoug Gilmour with Dan RobsonHarperCollins$33.99 1
2Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of HockeyKen DrydenSignal$32.00 2
3Everyday HeroesJody MiticSimon & Schuster$24.95 5
4Nine Things I Learned From My FatherMurray HoweViking$29.95 -
5A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming HomeAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$32.95 4
6Offside: My Life Crossing The LineSean AveryViking$32.00 3
7Calling The ShotsKelly Hrudey with Kirstie McLellan Day, foreword by Wayne GretzkyHarperCollins$32.99 9
8One Day Closer: A Mother's Quest To Bring Her Kidnapped Daughter HomeLorinda StewartSimon & Schuster$32.00 6
9The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide To Canadian InventionsRed GreenDoubleday Canada$29.95 7
10Against All Odds: The Untold Story Of Canada's Unlikely Hockey HeroesP.J. NaworynskiHarperCollins$24.99 -

