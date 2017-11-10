Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Nov. 11, 2017

1 Killer: My Life In Hockey Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson HarperCollins $33.99 1

2 Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of Hockey Ken Dryden Signal $32.00 2

3 Everyday Heroes Jody Mitic Simon & Schuster $24.95 5

4 Nine Things I Learned From My Father Murray Howe Viking $29.95 -

5 A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home Alan Doyle Doubleday Canada $32.95 4

6 Offside: My Life Crossing The Line Sean Avery Viking $32.00 3

7 Calling The Shots Kelly Hrudey with Kirstie McLellan Day, foreword by Wayne Gretzky HarperCollins $32.99 9

8 One Day Closer: A Mother's Quest To Bring Her Kidnapped Daughter Home Lorinda Stewart Simon & Schuster $32.00 6

9 The Woulda Coulda Shoulda Guide To Canadian Inventions Red Green Doubleday Canada $29.95 7