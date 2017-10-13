Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Oct. 14, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Lightfoot
|Nicholas Jennings
|Viking
|$36
|1
|2
|How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And Life
|Karl Subban and Scott Colby
|Random House Canada
|$32
|-
|3
|Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern City
|Tanya Talaga
|House Of Anansi
|$22.95
|2
|4
|Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive Childhood
|Pauline Dakin
|Viking
|$24.95
|3
|5
|In Search Of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey
|Payam Akhavan
|House Of Anansi
|$19.95
|-
|6
|National Hockey League Official Guide & Record Book 2018
|National Hockey League
|Triumph
|$39.95
|-
|7
|Bad Blood: The End Of Honour (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Peter Edwards and Antonio Nicaso
|Vintage Canada
|$22
|4
|8
|Something Is Always On Fire: My Life So Far
|Measha Brueggergosman
|Harper Avenue
|$33.99
|-
|9
|A House In The Sky: A Memoir
|Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett
|Scribner
|$22
|10
|10
|The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything=Have Everything
|Neil Pasricha
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$22
|-
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨