Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Oct. 14, 2017

books

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1LightfootNicholas JenningsViking$36 1
2How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And LifeKarl Subban and Scott ColbyRandom House Canada$32 -
3Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern CityTanya TalagaHouse Of Anansi$22.95 2
4Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive ChildhoodPauline DakinViking$24.95 3
5In Search Of A Better World: A Human Rights OdysseyPayam AkhavanHouse Of Anansi$19.95 -
6National Hockey League Official Guide & Record Book 2018National Hockey LeagueTriumph$39.95 -
7Bad Blood: The End Of Honour (TV Tie-In Edition)Peter Edwards and Antonio NicasoVintage Canada$22 4
8Something Is Always On Fire: My Life So FarMeasha BrueggergosmanHarper Avenue$33.99 -
9A House In The Sky: A MemoirAmanda Lindhout and Sara CorbettScribner$22 10
10The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything=Have EverythingNeil PasrichaG.P. Putnam's Sons$22 -

