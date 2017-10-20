Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

1 Lightfoot Nicholas Jennings Viking $36 1

2 How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And Life Karl Subban and Scott Colby Random House Canada $32 2

3 A History Of Canada In Ten Maps: Epic Stories Of Charting A Mysterious Land Adam Shoalts Allen Lane $36 -

4 Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern City Tanya Talaga House Of Anansi $22.95 3

5 Testimony: A Memoir Robbie Robertson Vintage Canada $24 -

6 Killer: My Life In Hockey Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson HarperCollins $33.99 -

7 Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive Childhood Pauline Dakin Viking $24.95 4

8 Bad Blood: The End Of Honour (TV Tie-In Edition) Peter Edwards and Antonio Nicaso Vintage Canada $22 7

9 No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We Need Naomi Klein Knopf Canada $24.95 -