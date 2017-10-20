 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1LightfootNicholas JenningsViking$36 1
2How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And LifeKarl Subban and Scott ColbyRandom House Canada$32 2
3A History Of Canada In Ten Maps: Epic Stories Of Charting A Mysterious LandAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$36 -
4Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern CityTanya TalagaHouse Of Anansi$22.95 3
5Testimony: A MemoirRobbie RobertsonVintage Canada$24 -
6Killer: My Life In HockeyDoug Gilmour with Dan RobsonHarperCollins$33.99 -
7Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive ChildhoodPauline DakinViking$24.95 4
8Bad Blood: The End Of Honour (TV Tie-In Edition)Peter Edwards and Antonio NicasoVintage Canada$22 7
9No Is Not Enough: Resisting the New Shock Politics and Winning the World We NeedNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$24.95 -
10A House In The Sky: A MemoirAmanda Lindhout and Sara CorbettScribner$22 9

