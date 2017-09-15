 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Sept. 16, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price Last Week
1Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive ChildhoodPauline DakinViking$24.95 -
2It Takes Two: Our StoryJonathan Scott and Drew ScottHoughton Mifflin Harcourt$38 -
3No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We NeedNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$24.95 2
4The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North AmericaThomas KingAnchor Canada$22 4
5The World Needs More CanadaHeather ReismanIndigoPress$24.99 5
6Outliers: The Story Of SuccessMalcolm GladwellBack Bay$22.49 1
7In Search Of A Better World: A Human Rights OdysseyPayam AkhavanHouse Of Anansi$19.95 -
8The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have EverythingNeil PasrichaG.P. Putnam's Sons$22 8
9Indigenous Writes: A Guide To First Nations, M_tis, And Inuit issues In CanadaChelsea VowelPortage & Main$26 -
10You Might Be From Canada If...Michael de Adder, foreword by Terry MosherMacIntyre & Purcell$19.95 3

