Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Sept. 2, 2017

1 The World Needs More Canada Heather Reisman IndigoPress $24.99 3

2 No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We Need Naomi Klein Knopf Canada $24.95 1

3 You Might Be From Canada If... Michael de Adder, foreword by Terry Mosher MacIntyre & Purcell $19.95 2

4 The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North America Thomas King Anchor Canada $22.00 4

5 A Short History Of Canada: Seventh Edition Desmond Morton McClelland & Stewart $25.00 -

6 A House In The Sky: A Memoir Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett Scribner $22.00 8

7 How To Be A Bawse: A Guide To Conquering Life Lilly Singh Doubleday Canada $32.00 7

8 The Promise Of Canada: 150 Years - People And Ideas That Have Shaped Our Country Charlotte Gray Simon & Schuster $39.99 5

9 Outliers: The Story Of Success Malcolm Gladwell Back Bay $22.49 -