Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Sept. 23, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive Childhood
|Pauline Dakin
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|In Search Of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey
|Payam Akhavan
|House Of Anansi
|$19.95
|7
|3
|It Takes Two: Our Story
|Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
|$38
|2
|4
|No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We Need
|Naomi Klein
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|3
|5
|The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North America
|Thomas King
|Anchor Canada
|$22
|4
|6
|Bad Blood: The End Of Honour (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Peter Edwards and Antonio Nicaso
|Vintage Canada
|$22
|-
|7
|Blockchain Revolution: How The Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, And The World
|Don Tapscott and Alex Tapscott
|Portfolio Canada
|$35
|-
|8
|The Patch: The People, Pipelines, And Politics Of The Oil Sands
|Chris Turner
|Simon & Schuster
|$34.99
|-
|9
|You Might Be From Canada If...
|Michael de Adder, foreword by Terry Mosher
|MacIntyre & Purcell
|$19.95
|10
|10
|A House In The Sky: A Memoir
|Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett
|Scribner
|$22
|-
