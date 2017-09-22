 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Sept. 23, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive ChildhoodPauline DakinViking$24.95 1
2In Search Of A Better World: A Human Rights OdysseyPayam AkhavanHouse Of Anansi$19.95 7
3It Takes Two: Our StoryJonathan Scott and Drew ScottHoughton Mifflin Harcourt$38 2
4No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We NeedNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$24.95 3
5The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North AmericaThomas KingAnchor Canada$22 4
6Bad Blood: The End Of Honour (TV Tie-In Edition)Peter Edwards and Antonio NicasoVintage Canada$22 -
7Blockchain Revolution: How The Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, And The WorldDon Tapscott and Alex TapscottPortfolio Canada$35 -
8The Patch: The People, Pipelines, And Politics Of The Oil SandsChris TurnerSimon & Schuster$34.99 -
9You Might Be From Canada If...Michael de Adder, foreword by Terry MosherMacIntyre & Purcell$19.95 10
10A House In The Sky: A MemoirAmanda Lindhout and Sara CorbettScribner$22 -

