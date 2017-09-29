Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Sept. 30, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive Childhood
|Pauline Dakin
|Viking
|$24.95
|1
|2
|The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have Everything
|Neil Pasricha
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$22
|-
|3
|In Search Of A Better World: A Human Rights Odyssey
|Payam Akhavan
|House Of Anansi
|$19.95
|2
|4
|Bad Blood: The End Of Honour (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Peter Edwards and Antonio Nicaso
|Vintage Canada
|$22
|6
|5
|The Ripple Effect: Sleep Better, Eat Better, Move Better, Think Better
|Greg Wells
|HarperCollins
|$22.99
|-
|6
|The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North America
|Thomas King
|Anchor Canada
|$22
|5
|7
|No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We Need
|Naomi Klein
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|4
|8
|It Takes Two: Our Story
|Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
|$38
|3
|9
|All We Leave Behind: A Reporter's Journey Into The Lives Of Others
|Carol Off
|Random House Canada
|$32.95
|-
|10
|You Might Be From Canada If...
|Michael de Adder, foreword by Terry Mosher
|MacIntyre & Purcell
|$19.95
|9
