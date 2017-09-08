 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Sept. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Outliers: The Story Of SuccessMalcolm GladwellBack Bay$22.49 9
2No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We NeedNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$24.95 2
3You Might Be From Canada If...Michael de Adder, foreword by Terry MosherMacIntyre & Purcell$19.95 3
4The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North AmericaThomas KingAnchor Canada$22.00 4
5The World Needs More CanadaHeather ReismanIndigoPress$24.99 1
6The Reason You Walk: A MemoirWab KinewPenguin Canada$22.00 -
7A House In The Sky: A MemoirAmanda Lindhout and Sara CorbettScribner$22.00 6
8The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have EverythingNeil PasrichaG.P. Putnam's Sons$22.00 -
9How To Be A Bawse: A Guide To Conquering LifeLilly SinghDoubleday Canada$32.00 7
10The Book Of AwesomeNeil PasrichaG.P. Putnam's Sons$22.00 -

