Bestsellers: Canadian Non-Fiction, Sept. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Outliers: The Story Of Success
|Malcolm Gladwell
|Back Bay
|$22.49
|9
|2
|No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We Need
|Naomi Klein
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|2
|3
|You Might Be From Canada If...
|Michael de Adder, foreword by Terry Mosher
|MacIntyre & Purcell
|$19.95
|3
|4
|The Inconvenient Indian: A Curious Account Of Native People In North America
|Thomas King
|Anchor Canada
|$22.00
|4
|5
|The World Needs More Canada
|Heather Reisman
|IndigoPress
|$24.99
|1
|6
|The Reason You Walk: A Memoir
|Wab Kinew
|Penguin Canada
|$22.00
|-
|7
|A House In The Sky: A Memoir
|Amanda Lindhout and Sara Corbett
|Scribner
|$22.00
|6
|8
|The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have Everything
|Neil Pasricha
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$22.00
|-
|9
|How To Be A Bawse: A Guide To Conquering Life
|Lilly Singh
|Doubleday Canada
|$32.00
|7
|10
|The Book Of Awesome
|Neil Pasricha
|G.P. Putnam's Sons
|$22.00
|-
