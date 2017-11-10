Bestsellers: Cooking/Food, Nov. 11, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!
|Greta Podleski
|One Spoon
|$34.95
|2
|5 Ingredients - Quick And Easy Food
|Jamie Oliver
|HarperCollins
|$39.99
|3
|The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come And Get It!
|Ree Drummond
|Wiillam Morrow & Co.
|$36.99
|4
|The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet
|Leanne Vogel
|Victory Belt
|$46.95
|5
|Best of Bridge Sunday Suppers: All-New Recipes For Family And Friends
|Elizabeth Chorney-Booth, Sue Duncan and Julie Rosendaal
|Robert Rose
|$29.95
|6
|Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant & Unfussy New Favorites
|Deb Perelman
|Appetite
|$40.00
|7
|The Soup Sisters Family Cookbook: More Than 100 Family-friendly Recipes To Make And Share With Kids Of All Ages
|Sharon Hapton and Gwendolyn Richards
|Appetite
|$24.95
|8
|The Complete Slow Cooker: From Appetizers To Desserts
|America's Test Kitchen
|America's Test Kichen
|$34.99
|9
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside Out
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
|10
|Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick And Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32.00
