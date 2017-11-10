 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Cooking/Food, Nov. 11, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet!Greta PodleskiOne Spoon$34.95
25 Ingredients - Quick And Easy FoodJamie OliverHarperCollins$39.99
3The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come And Get It!Ree DrummondWiillam Morrow & Co.$36.99
4The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat DietLeanne VogelVictory Belt$46.95
5Best of Bridge Sunday Suppers: All-New Recipes For Family And FriendsElizabeth Chorney-Booth, Sue Duncan and Julie RosendaalRobert Rose$29.95
6Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant & Unfussy New FavoritesDeb PerelmanAppetite$40.00
7The Soup Sisters Family Cookbook: More Than 100 Family-friendly Recipes To Make And Share With Kids Of All AgesSharon Hapton and Gwendolyn RichardsAppetite$24.95
8The Complete Slow Cooker: From Appetizers To DessertsAmerica's Test KitchenAmerica's Test Kichen$34.99
9The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside OutAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00
10Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick And Simply Satisfying Plant-Based RecipesAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32.00

