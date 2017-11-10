Bestsellers: Cooking/Food, Nov. 11, 2017

1 Yum & Yummer: Ridiculously Tasty Recipes That'll Blow Your Mind, But Not Your Diet! Greta Podleski One Spoon $34.95

2 5 Ingredients - Quick And Easy Food Jamie Oliver HarperCollins $39.99

3 The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come And Get It! Ree Drummond Wiillam Morrow & Co. $36.99

4 The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet Leanne Vogel Victory Belt $46.95

5 Best of Bridge Sunday Suppers: All-New Recipes For Family And Friends Elizabeth Chorney-Booth, Sue Duncan and Julie Rosendaal Robert Rose $29.95

6 Smitten Kitchen Every Day: Triumphant & Unfussy New Favorites Deb Perelman Appetite $40.00

7 The Soup Sisters Family Cookbook: More Than 100 Family-friendly Recipes To Make And Share With Kids Of All Ages Sharon Hapton and Gwendolyn Richards Appetite $24.95

8 The Complete Slow Cooker: From Appetizers To Desserts America's Test Kitchen America's Test Kichen $34.99

9 The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside Out Angela Liddon Penguin Canada $32.00