Bestsellers: Cooking, Oct. 7, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1Farm To Chef: Cooking Through The SeasonsLynn CrawfordPenguin Canada$40
2Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick And Simply Satisfying Plant-Based RecipesAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32
3The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat DietLeanne VogelVictory Belt$46.95
4The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside OutAngela LiddonPenguin Canada$32
5Earls The Cookbook: Eat A Little. Eat A Lot. 110 Of Your Favourite RecipesJim SutherlandAppetite$35
6Basics To BrillianceDonna HayHarperCollins$49.22
7Sally's Cookie Addiction: Irresistible Cookies, Cookie Bars, Shortbread, And More From The Creator Of Sally's Baking AddictionSally McKenneyRace Point$33
8Thug Kitchen: Eat Like You Give A F*ckThug KitchenAnansi$32.95
9Taste Of Home Most Requested Recipes: 633 Top-Rated Recipes Our Readers Love!Editors of Taste of HomeReader's Digest Association$33.99
10F*ck, That's Delicious: An Annotated Guide To Eating WellAction Bronson with Rachel WhartonAbrams$36.50

