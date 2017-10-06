Bestsellers: Cooking, Oct. 7, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|Farm To Chef: Cooking Through The Seasons
|Lynn Crawford
|Penguin Canada
|$40
|2
|Oh She Glows Every Day: Quick And Simply Satisfying Plant-Based Recipes
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32
|3
|The Keto Diet: The Complete Guide To A High-Fat Diet
|Leanne Vogel
|Victory Belt
|$46.95
|4
|The Oh She Glows Cookbook: Vegan Recipes To Glow From The Inside Out
|Angela Liddon
|Penguin Canada
|$32
|5
|Earls The Cookbook: Eat A Little. Eat A Lot. 110 Of Your Favourite Recipes
|Jim Sutherland
|Appetite
|$35
|6
|Basics To Brilliance
|Donna Hay
|HarperCollins
|$49.22
|7
|Sally's Cookie Addiction: Irresistible Cookies, Cookie Bars, Shortbread, And More From The Creator Of Sally's Baking Addiction
|Sally McKenney
|Race Point
|$33
|8
|Thug Kitchen: Eat Like You Give A F*ck
|Thug Kitchen
|Anansi
|$32.95
|9
|Taste Of Home Most Requested Recipes: 633 Top-Rated Recipes Our Readers Love!
|Editors of Taste of Home
|Reader's Digest Association
|$33.99
|10
|F*ck, That's Delicious: An Annotated Guide To Eating Well
|Action Bronson with Rachel Wharton
|Abrams
|$36.50
