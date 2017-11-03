Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Nov. 3, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|The Sun And Her Flowers
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$19.99
|2
|2
|Origin
|Dan Brown
|Doubleday
|$38.50
|1
|3
|The Rooster Bar
|John Grisham
|Doubleday
|$37.00
|-
|4
|A Column Of Fire
|Ken Follett
|Viking
|$45.00
|3
|5
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|5
|6
|Sleeping Beauties
|Stephen King and Owen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|4
|7
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21.00
|7
|8
|The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye: A Lisbeth Salander Novel, Continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium Series
|David Lagercrantz
|Viking
|$35.00
|8
|9
|Fairytale
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte
|$38.99
|6
|10
|Secret Path
|Gordon Downie and Jeff Lemire
|Simon & Schuster
|$26.99
|-
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨