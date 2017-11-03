 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Nov. 3, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.99 2
2OriginDan BrownDoubleday$38.50 1
3The Rooster BarJohn GrishamDoubleday$37.00 -
4A Column Of FireKen FollettViking$45.00 3
5Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 5
6Sleeping BeautiesStephen King and Owen KingScribner$39.99 4
7The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow & Co.$21.00 7
8The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye: A Lisbeth Salander Novel, Continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium SeriesDavid LagercrantzViking$35.00 8
9FairytaleDanielle SteelDelacorte$38.99 6
10Secret PathGordon Downie and Jeff LemireSimon & Schuster$26.99 -

