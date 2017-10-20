 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

books

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1OriginDan BrownDoubleday$38.50 1
2The Sun And Her FlowersRupi KaurSimon & Schuster$19.99 2
3FairytaleDanielle SteelDelacorte$38.99 -
4Sleeping BeautiesStephen King and Owen KingScribner$39.99 3
5A Column Of FireKen FollettViking$45 4
6Milk And HoneyKaur, RupiAndrews McMeel$19.99 6
7The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow & Co.$21 5
8The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye: A Lisbeth Salander Novel, Continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium SeriesDavid LagercrantzViking$35 7
9A Stranger In The HouseShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95 8
10Odd Child OutGilly MacmillanWilliam Morrow & Co.$21.99 -

Story continues below advertisement

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨