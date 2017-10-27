Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Origin
|Dan Brown
|Doubleday
|$38.50
|1
|2
|The Sun And Her Flowers
|Rupi Kaur
|Simon & Schuster
|$19.99
|2
|3
|A Column Of Fire
|Ken Follett
|Viking
|$45
|5
|4
|Sleeping Beauties
|Stephen King and Owen King
|Scribner
|$39.99
|4
|5
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|6
|6
|Fairytale
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte
|$38.99
|3
|7
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21
|7
|8
|The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye: A Lisbeth Salander Novel, Continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium Series
|David Lagercrantz
|Viking
|$35
|8
|9
|The Child Finder
|Rene Denfeld
|HarperCollins Canada
|$21.99
|-
|10
|Manhattan Beach
|Jennifer Egan
|Scribner
|$24.99
|-
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨