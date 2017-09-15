Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Sept. 16, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Glass Houses
|Louise Penny
|Minotaur
|$33.99
|1
|2
|The Family Lawyer
|James Patterson
|Grand Central
|$20.99
|-
|3
|A Stranger In The House
|Shari Lapena
|Doubleday Canada
|$24.95
|2
|4
|The Right Time
|Danielle Steel
|Delacorte
|$38.99
|3
|5
|A Legacy Of Spies
|John Le Carr_
|Viking
|$34.95
|-
|6
|The Lying Game
|Ruth Ware
|Simon & Schuster
|$24.99
|5
|7
|Secrets In Death
|J.D. Robb
|St. Martin's
|$36
|-
|8
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21
|6
|9
|The Good Daughter
|Karin Slaughter
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|4
|10
|Milk And Honey
|Rupi Kaur
|Andrews McMeel
|$19.99
|7
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨