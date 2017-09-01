 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Sept. 2, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1A Stranger In The HouseShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95 1
2The Lying GameRuth WareSimon & Schuster$24.99 2
3The Good DaughterKarin SlaughterWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99 4
4Y Is For YesterdaySue GraftonMarian Wood/Putnam$39.00 -
5The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow & Co.$21.00 5
6Milk And HoneyRupi KaurAndrews McMeel$19.99 3
7Seeing RedSandra BrownGrand Central$35.00 7
8The ChildFiona BartonPenguin Canada$24.95 8
9The StoreJames Patterson and Richard DiLalloLittle, Brown & Co.$35.00 6
10House Of SpiesDaniel SilvaHarperCollins$24.99 10

