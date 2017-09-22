 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Fiction, Sept. 23, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1A Column Of FireKen FollettViking$45 -
2The Girl Who Takes An Eye For An Eye: A Lisbeth Salander Novel, Continuing Stieg Larsson's Millennium SeriesDavid LagercrantzViking$35 -
3The Family LawyerJames PattersonGrand Central$20.99 2
4A Stranger In The HouseShari LapenaDoubleday Canada$24.95 3
5Glass HousesLouise PennyMinotaur$33.99 1
6A Legacy Of SpiesJohn Le CarrŽViking$34.95 5
7The Child FinderRene DenfeldHarperCollins Canada$21.99 -
8The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow & Co.$21 8
9Milk and HoneyKaur, RupiAndrews McMeel$19.99 10
10Lie To MeJ.T. EllisonMIRA$19.99 -

