Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Nov. 3, 2017

1 Killer: My Life In Hockey Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson HarperCollins $33.99 2

2 Leonardo Da Vinci Walter Isaacson Simon & Schuster $45.00 3

3 What Happened Hillary Rodham Clinton Simon & Schuster $39.99 1

4 Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of Hockey Ken Dryden Signal $32.00 5

5 Offside: My Life Crossing The Line Sean Avery Viking $32.00 -

6 A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home Alan Doyle Doubleday Canada $32.95 4

7 Astrophysics For People In A Hurry Neil deGrasse Tyson W.W. Norton & Co. $24.95 6

8 Everyday Heroes Jody Mitic Simon & Schuster $24.95 -

9 Braving The Wilderness: The Quest For True Belonging And The Courage To Stand Alone BrenŽ Brown Random House $37.00 7