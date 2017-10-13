Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Oct. 14, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|What Happened
|Hillary Rodham Clinton
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|1
|2
|Braving The Wilderness: The Quest For True Belonging And The Courage To Stand Alone
|Brené Brown
|Random House
|$37
|2
|3
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil deGrasse Tyson
|W.W. Norton & Co.
|$24.95
|4
|4
|Lightfoot
|Nicholas Jennings
|Viking
|$36
|3
|5
|Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions
|Russell Brand
|Henry Holt & Co.
|$38
|-
|6
|How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And Life
|Karl Subban and Scott Colby
|Random House Canada
|$32
|-
|7
|Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern City
|Tanya Talaga
|House Of Anansi
|$22.95
|6
|8
|We Were Eight Years In Power: An American Tragedy
|Ta-Nehisi Coates
|One World/Ballantine
|$37
|-
|9
|From Here To Eternity: Travelling The World To Find The Good Death
|Caitlin Doughty
|W.W. Norton & Co.
|$33.95
|-
|10
|Reckless Daughter: A Portrait Of Joni Mitchell
|David Yaffe
|HarperCollins
|$34.99
|-
