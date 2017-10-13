 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Oct. 14, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1What HappenedHillary Rodham ClintonSimon & Schuster$39.99 1
2Braving The Wilderness: The Quest For True Belonging And The Courage To Stand AloneBrené BrownRandom House$37 2
3Astrophysics For People In A HurryNeil deGrasse TysonW.W. Norton & Co.$24.95 4
4LightfootNicholas JenningsViking$36 3
5Recovery: Freedom From Our AddictionsRussell BrandHenry Holt & Co.$38 -
6How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And LifeKarl Subban and Scott ColbyRandom House Canada$32 -
7Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern CityTanya TalagaHouse Of Anansi$22.95 6
8We Were Eight Years In Power: An American TragedyTa-Nehisi CoatesOne World/Ballantine$37 -
9From Here To Eternity: Travelling The World To Find The Good DeathCaitlin DoughtyW.W. Norton & Co.$33.95 -
10Reckless Daughter: A Portrait Of Joni MitchellDavid YaffeHarperCollins$34.99 -

