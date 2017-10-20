Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|What Happened
|Hillary Rodham Clinton
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|1
|2
|Rhett & Link's Book Of Mythicality: A Field Guide To Curiosity, Creativity, And Tomfoolery
|Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal
|Crown
|$28
|-
|3
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil deGrasse Tyson
|W.W. Norton & Co.
|$24.95
|3
|4
|Braving The Wilderness: The Quest For True Belonging And The Courage To Stand Alone
|BrenŽ Brown
|Random House
|$37
|2
|5
|Lightfoot
|Nicholas Jennings
|Viking
|$36
|4
|6
|Reckless Daughter: A Portrait Of Joni Mitchell
|David Yaffe
|HarperCollins
|$34.99
|10
|7
|How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And Life
|Karl Subban and Scott Colby
|Random House Canada
|$32
|6
|8
|Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions
|Russell Brand
|Henry Holt & Co.
|$38
|5
|9
|A History Of Canada In Ten Maps: Epic Stories Of Charting A Mysterious Land
|Adam Shoalts
|Allen Lane
|$36
|-
|10
|Basketball (And Other Things): A Collection Of Questions Asked, Answered, Illustrated
|Shea Serrano, illustrated by Arturo Torres, foreword by Reggie Miller
|Abrams Image
|$23.99
|-
