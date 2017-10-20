Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

1 What Happened Hillary Rodham Clinton Simon & Schuster $39.99 1

2 Rhett & Link's Book Of Mythicality: A Field Guide To Curiosity, Creativity, And Tomfoolery Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal Crown $28 -

3 Astrophysics For People In A Hurry Neil deGrasse Tyson W.W. Norton & Co. $24.95 3

4 Braving The Wilderness: The Quest For True Belonging And The Courage To Stand Alone BrenŽ Brown Random House $37 2

5 Lightfoot Nicholas Jennings Viking $36 4

6 Reckless Daughter: A Portrait Of Joni Mitchell David Yaffe HarperCollins $34.99 10

7 How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And Life Karl Subban and Scott Colby Random House Canada $32 6

8 Recovery: Freedom From Our Addictions Russell Brand Henry Holt & Co. $38 5

9 A History Of Canada In Ten Maps: Epic Stories Of Charting A Mysterious Land Adam Shoalts Allen Lane $36 -