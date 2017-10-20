 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1What HappenedHillary Rodham ClintonSimon & Schuster$39.99 1
2Rhett & Link's Book Of Mythicality: A Field Guide To Curiosity, Creativity, And TomfooleryRhett McLaughlin and Link NealCrown$28 -
3Astrophysics For People In A HurryNeil deGrasse TysonW.W. Norton & Co.$24.95 3
4Braving The Wilderness: The Quest For True Belonging And The Courage To Stand AloneBrenŽ BrownRandom House$37 2
5LightfootNicholas JenningsViking$36 4
6Reckless Daughter: A Portrait Of Joni MitchellDavid YaffeHarperCollins$34.99 10
7How We Did It: The Subban Plan For Success In Hockey, School And LifeKarl Subban and Scott ColbyRandom House Canada$32 6
8Recovery: Freedom From Our AddictionsRussell BrandHenry Holt & Co.$38 5
9A History Of Canada In Ten Maps: Epic Stories Of Charting A Mysterious LandAdam ShoaltsAllen Lane$36 -
10Basketball (And Other Things): A Collection Of Questions Asked, Answered, IllustratedShea Serrano, illustrated by Arturo Torres, foreword by Reggie MillerAbrams Image$23.99 -

