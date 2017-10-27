Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Oct. 28, 2017

1 What Happened Hillary Rodham Clinton Simon & Schuster $39.99 1

2 Killer: My Life In Hockey Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson HarperCollins $33.99 -

3 Leonardo Da Vinci Walter Isaacson Simon & Schuster $45.00 -

4 A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home Alan Doyle Doubleday Canada $32.95 -

5 Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of Hockey Ken Dryden Signal $32.00 -

6 Astrophysics For People In A Hurry Neil deGrasse Tyson W.W. Norton & Co. $24.95 3

7 Braving The Wilderness: The Quest For True Belonging And The Courage To Stand Alone BrenŽ Brown Random House $37.00 4

8 Canadianity: Tales From The True North Strong And Freezing Jeremy Taggart and Jonathan Torrens HarperCollins $22.99 -

9 Rhett & Link's Book Of Mythicality: A Field Guide To Curiosity, Creativity, And Tomfoolery Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal Crown $28.00 -