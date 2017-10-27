 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1What HappenedHillary Rodham ClintonSimon & Schuster$39.99 1
2Killer: My Life In HockeyDoug Gilmour with Dan RobsonHarperCollins$33.99 -
3Leonardo Da VinciWalter IsaacsonSimon & Schuster$45.00 -
4A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming HomeAlan DoyleDoubleday Canada$32.95 -
5Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of HockeyKen DrydenSignal$32.00 -
6Astrophysics For People In A HurryNeil deGrasse TysonW.W. Norton & Co.$24.95 3
7Braving The Wilderness: The Quest For True Belonging And The Courage To Stand AloneBrenŽ BrownRandom House$37.00 4
8Canadianity: Tales From The True North Strong And FreezingJeremy Taggart and Jonathan TorrensHarperCollins$22.99 -
9Rhett & Link's Book Of Mythicality: A Field Guide To Curiosity, Creativity, And TomfooleryRhett McLaughlin and Link NealCrown$28.00 -
10LightfootNicholas JenningsViking$36.00 5

