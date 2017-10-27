Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|What Happened
|Hillary Rodham Clinton
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|1
|2
|Killer: My Life In Hockey
|Doug Gilmour with Dan Robson
|HarperCollins
|$33.99
|-
|3
|Leonardo Da Vinci
|Walter Isaacson
|Simon & Schuster
|$45.00
|-
|4
|A Newfoundlander In Canada: Always Going Somewhere, Always Coming Home
|Alan Doyle
|Doubleday Canada
|$32.95
|-
|5
|Game Change: The Life And Death Of Steve Montador, And The Future Of Hockey
|Ken Dryden
|Signal
|$32.00
|-
|6
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil deGrasse Tyson
|W.W. Norton & Co.
|$24.95
|3
|7
|Braving The Wilderness: The Quest For True Belonging And The Courage To Stand Alone
|BrenŽ Brown
|Random House
|$37.00
|4
|8
|Canadianity: Tales From The True North Strong And Freezing
|Jeremy Taggart and Jonathan Torrens
|HarperCollins
|$22.99
|-
|9
|Rhett & Link's Book Of Mythicality: A Field Guide To Curiosity, Creativity, And Tomfoolery
|Rhett McLaughlin and Link Neal
|Crown
|$28.00
|-
|10
|Lightfoot
|Nicholas Jennings
|Viking
|$36.00
|5
