Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Oct. 7, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|What Happened
|Hillary Rodham Clinton
|Simon & Schuster
|$39.99
|1
|2
|Braving The Wilderness: The Quest For True Belonging And The Courage To Stand Alone
|Bren_ Brown
|Random House
|$37
|2
|3
|Lightfoot
|Nicholas Jennings
|Viking
|$36
|-
|4
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil deGrasse Tyson
|W.W. Norton & Co.
|$24.95
|3
|5
|Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With A Very Big Heart
|Dion Leonard
|Thomas Nelson
|$21
|6
|6
|Seven Fallen Feathers: Racism, Death, And Hard Truths In A Northern City
|Tanya Talaga
|House Of Anansi
|$22.95
|-
|7
|Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For Survival
|Beezy Marsh
|PAN
|$16.99
|5
|8
|Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive Childhood
|Pauline Dakin
|Viking
|$24.95
|7
|9
|Bad Blood: The End Of Honour (TV Tie-In Edition)
|Peter Edwards and Antonio Nicaso
|Vintage Canada
|$22
|-
|10
|The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane
|Gucci Mane with Neil Martinez-Belkin
|Simon & Schuster
|$36
|4
