Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Sept. 16, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil deGrasse Tyson
|W.W. Norton & Co.
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive Childhood
|Pauline Dakin
|Viking
|$24.95
|-
|3
|Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For Survival
|Beezy Marsh
|PAN
|$16.99
|2
|4
|Dunkirk: The History Behind The Major Motion Picture
|Joshua Levine
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21
|3
|5
|Sons and Soldiers: The Untold Story Of The Jews Who Escaped The Nazis And Returned With The U.S. Army To Fight Hitler
|Bruce Henderson
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|5
|6
|It Takes Two: Our Story
|Jonathan Scott and Drew Scott
|Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
|$38
|-
|7
|Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, And Finding Joy
|Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
|Knopf
|$34
|6
|8
|Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With A Very Big Heart
|Dion Leonard
|Thomas Nelson
|$21
|4
|9
|Blood, Sweat, And Pixels: The Triumphant, Turbulent Stories Behind How Video Games Are Made
|Jason Schreier
|HarperCollins
|$19.99
|-
|10
|Thinking, Fast And Slow
|Daniel Kahneman
|Anchor Canada
|$23
|9
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨