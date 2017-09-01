Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Sept. 2, 2017

1 Astrophysics For People In A Hurry Neil deGrasse Tyson W.W. Norton & Co. $24.95 2

2 Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For Survival Beezy Marsh PAN $16.99 1

3 Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With A Very Big Heart Dion Leonard Thomas Nelson $21.00 10

4 Dunkirk: The History Behind The Major Motion Picture Joshua Levine William Morrow & Co. $21.00 3

5 Sons and Soldiers: The Untold Story Of The Jews Who Escaped The Nazis And Returned With The U.S. Army To Fight Hitler Bruce Henderson William Morrow & Co. $23.99 5

6 Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, And Finding Joy Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant Knopf $34.00 4

7 Thinking, Fast And Slow Daniel Kahneman Anchor Canada $23.00 -

8 A Beautiful, Terrible Thing Jen Waite Plume $24.00 9

9 The World Needs More Canada Heather Reisman IndigoPress $24.99 -