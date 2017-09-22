 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Sept. 23, 2017

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Sept. 23, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1What HappenedHillary Rodham ClintonSimon & Schuster$39.99 -
2Braving The Wilderness: The Quest For True Belonging And The Courage To Stand AloneBrenŽ BrownRandom House$37 -
3Astrophysics For People In A HurryNeil deGrasse TysonW.W. Norton & Co.$24.95 1
4Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For SurvivalBeezy MarshPAN$16.99 3
5Run, Hide, Repeat: A Memoir Of A Fugitive ChildhoodPauline DakinViking$24.95 2
6Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With A Very Big HeartDion LeonardThomas Nelson$21 -
7The Four Tendencies: The Indispensable Personality Profiles That Reveal How To Make Your Life Better (And Other People's Lives Better, Too)Gretchen RubinHarmony$32 -
8Sons and Soldiers: The Untold Story Of The Jews Who Escaped The Nazis And Returned With The U.S. Army To Fight HitlerBruce HendersonWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99 5
9Dunkirk: The History Behind The Major Motion Picture Joshua LevineWilliam Morrow & Co.$21 4
10In Search Of A Better World: A Human Rights OdysseyPayam AkhavanHouse Of Anansi$19.95 -

