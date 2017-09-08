Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Sept. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Astrophysics For People In A Hurry
|Neil deGrasse Tyson
|W.W. Norton & Co.
|$24.95
|1
|2
|Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For Survival
|Beezy Marsh
|PAN
|$16.99
|2
|3
|Dunkirk: The History Behind The Major Motion Picture
|Joshua Levine
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21.00
|4
|4
|Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With A Very Big Heart
|Dion Leonard
|Thomas Nelson
|$21.00
|3
|5
|Sons and Soldiers: The Untold Story Of The Jews Who Escaped The Nazis And Returned With The U.S. Army To Fight Hitler
|Bruce Henderson
|William Morrow & Co.
|$23.99
|5
|6
|Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, And Finding Joy
|Sheryl Sandberg and Adam Grant
|Knopf
|$34.00
|6
|7
|No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We Need
|Naomi Klein
|Knopf Canada
|$24.95
|10
|8
|The Power Of Habit
|Charles Duhigg
|Anchor Canada
|$23.00
|-
|9
|Thinking, Fast And Slow
|Daniel Kahneman
|Anchor Canada
|$23.00
|7
|10
|Not Without My Sister: The True Story Of Three Girls Violated And Betrayed By Those They Trusted
|Kristina Jones, Celeste Jones and Juliana Buhring
|HarperElement
|$15.99
|-
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨