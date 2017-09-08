 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Sept. 9, 2017

books

Bestsellers: Hardcover Non-Fiction, Sept. 9, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Astrophysics For People In A HurryNeil deGrasse TysonW.W. Norton & Co.$24.95 1
2Keeping My Sisters' Secrets: The Moving True Story Of Three Sisters Born Into Poverty And Their Fight For SurvivalBeezy MarshPAN$16.99 2
3Dunkirk: The History Behind The Major Motion Picture Joshua LevineWilliam Morrow & Co.$21.00 4
4Finding Gobi: A Little Dog With A Very Big HeartDion LeonardThomas Nelson$21.00 3
5Sons and Soldiers: The Untold Story Of The Jews Who Escaped The Nazis And Returned With The U.S. Army To Fight HitlerBruce HendersonWilliam Morrow & Co.$23.99 5
6Option B: Facing Adversity, Building Resilience, And Finding JoySheryl Sandberg and Adam GrantKnopf$34.00 6
7No Is Not Enough: Resisting The New Shock Politics And Winning The World We NeedNaomi KleinKnopf Canada$24.95 10
8The Power Of HabitCharles DuhiggAnchor Canada$23.00 -
9Thinking, Fast And SlowDaniel KahnemanAnchor Canada$23.00 7
10Not Without My Sister: The True Story Of Three Girls Violated And Betrayed By Those They TrustedKristina Jones, Celeste Jones and Juliana BuhringHarperElement$15.99 -

Report an error Licensing Options
Comments

The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.

Discussion loading… ✨