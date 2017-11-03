Bestsellers: Historical Fiction, Nov. 3, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|1
|A Column Of Fire
|Ken Follett
|Viking
|$45.00
|2
|The Alice Network
|Kate Quinn
|William Morrow & Co.
|$21.00
|3
|War Cry
|Wilbur Smith and David Churchill
|William Morrow & Co.
|$12.50
|4
|The Secret Wife
|Gill Paul
|Avon
|$22.99
|5
|The Tiger's Prey
|Wilbur Smith and Tom Harper
|William Morrow & Co.
|$24.99
|6
|Outlander
|Diana Gabaldon
|Seal
|$12.99
|7
|Voyager
|Diana Gabaldon
|Seal
|$12.99
|8
|Dragonfly In Amber
|Diana Gabaldon
|Seal
|$12.99
|9
|Drums Of Autumn
|Diana Gabaldon
|Seal
|$12.99
|10
|The Vineyard
|Maria Duenas
|Atria
|$22.00
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨