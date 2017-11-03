 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Historical Fiction, Nov. 3, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price
1A Column Of FireKen FollettViking$45.00
2The Alice NetworkKate QuinnWilliam Morrow & Co.$21.00
3War CryWilbur Smith and David ChurchillWilliam Morrow & Co.$12.50
4The Secret WifeGill PaulAvon$22.99
5The Tiger's PreyWilbur Smith and Tom HarperWilliam Morrow & Co.$24.99
6OutlanderDiana GabaldonSeal$12.99
7VoyagerDiana GabaldonSeal$12.99
8Dragonfly In AmberDiana GabaldonSeal$12.99
9Drums Of AutumnDiana GabaldonSeal$12.99
10The VineyardMaria DuenasAtria$22.00

