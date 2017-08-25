Bestsellers: Juvenile, Aug 26, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa Stories
|Scholastic
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|7
|2
|Star Wars: Jedi Academy #5: The Force Oversleeps
|Jarrett J. Krosoczka
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|3
|3
|The Land Of Stories: Worlds Collide
|Chris Colfer
|Little, Brown & Co.
|$25.99
|1
|4
|Everything, Everything
|Nicola Yoon
|Penguin
|$13.99
|4
|5
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two: The Official Playscript of the Original West End Production
|J. K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany
|Arthur A. Levine
|$16.99
|5
|6
|Wonder
|R.J. Palacio
|Knopf
|$21.99
|9
|7
|Lego DC Comics Super Heroes Build Your Own Adventure
|Daniel Lipkowitz
|Dorling Kindersley
|$31.99
|10
|8
|Love You Forever
|Robert Munsch, illustrated by Sheila McGraw
|Firefly
|$5.95
|-
|9
|Peppa Phonics Boxed Set
|Scholastic
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|6
|10
|Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man #2)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|-
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨