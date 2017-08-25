 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Juvenile, Aug 26, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa StoriesScholasticScholastic$16.99 7
2Star Wars: Jedi Academy #5: The Force OversleepsJarrett J. KrosoczkaScholastic$16.99 3
3The Land Of Stories: Worlds CollideChris ColferLittle, Brown & Co.$25.99 1
4Everything, EverythingNicola YoonPenguin$13.99 4
5Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two: The Official Playscript of the Original West End ProductionJ. K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John TiffanyArthur A. Levine$16.99 5
6WonderR.J. PalacioKnopf$21.99 9
7Lego DC Comics Super Heroes Build Your Own AdventureDaniel LipkowitzDorling Kindersley$31.99 10
8Love You ForeverRobert Munsch, illustrated by Sheila McGrawFirefly$5.95 -
9Peppa Phonics Boxed SetScholasticScholastic$16.99 6
10Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man #2)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 -

