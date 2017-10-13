Bestsellers: Juvenile, Oct. 14, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard (Book 3)
|Rick Riordan
|Hyperion
|$19.99
|-
|2
|Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban: Illustrated Edition
|J.K. Rowling, illustrated by Jim Kay
|Bloomsbury
|$52.99
|-
|3
|A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|1
|4
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphix #5: Dawn And The Impossible Three: Full-Color Edition
|Gale Galligan, based on the novel by Ann M. Martin
|Graphix
|$13.99
|2
|5
|Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned Wedgie
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|3
|6
|The Land Of Flowers: A Geronimo Stilton Adventure (Special Edition #6)
|Thea Stilton
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|-
|7
|Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa Stories
|Scholastic
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|5
|8
|LEGO DC Super Heroes: 5-Minute Super Hero Stories
|Scholastic
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|-
|9
|The Dragon Of Fortune: An Epic Kingdom Of Fantasy Adventure
|Geronimo Stilton
|Scholastic
|$26.99
|6
|10
|The Enormous Suitcase
|Robert Munsch, illustrated by Michael Martchenko
|Scholastic Canada
|$7.99
|-
