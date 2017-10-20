 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Juvenile, Oct. 21, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List PriceLast Week
1Turtles All The Way DownJohn GreenDutton$25.99 -
2Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard (Book 3)Rick RiordanHyperion$19.99 1
3The Baby-Sitters Club Graphix #5: Dawn And The Impossible Three: Full-Color EditionGale Galligan, based on the novel by Ann M. MartinGraphix$13.99 4
4A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 3
5Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban: Illustrated EditionJ.K. Rowling, illustrated by Jim KayBloomsbury$52.99 2
6The Land Of Flowers: A Geronimo Stilton Adventure (Special Edition #6)Thea StiltonScholastic$19.99 6
7The Enormous SuitcaseRobert Munsch, illustrated by Michael MartchenkoScholastic Canada$7.99 10
8Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned WedgieLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$11.99 5
9WonderR.J. PalacioKnopf$21.99 -
10Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa StoriesScholasticScholastic$16.99 7

