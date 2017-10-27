Bestsellers: Juvenile, Oct. 28, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|Turtles All The Way Down
|John Green
|Dutton
|$25.99
|1
|2
|Dork Diaries 12: Tales From A Not-So-Secret Crush Catastrophe
|Rachel RenŽe Russell
|Aladdin
|$18.99
|-
|3
|A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|4
|4
|The Baby-Sitters Club Graphix #5: Dawn And The Impossible Three: Full-Color Edition
|Gale Galligan, based on the novel by Ann M. Martin
|Graphix
|$13.99
|3
|5
|Magnus Chase And The Gods Of Asgard (Book 3)
|Rick Riordan
|Hyperion
|$19.99
|2
|6
|The Book Of Dust: La Belle Sauvage
|Philip Pullman
|Knopf
|$29.99
|-
|7
|Harry Potter And The Prisoner Of Azkaban: Illustrated Edition
|J.K. Rowling, illustrated by Jim Kay
|Bloomsbury
|$52.99
|5
|8
|Wonder
|R.J. Palacio
|Knopf
|$21.99
|9
|9
|The Land Of Flowers: A Geronimo Stilton Adventure (Special Edition #6)
|Thea Stilton
|Scholastic
|$19.99
|6
|10
|Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned Wedgie
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|8
Story continues below advertisement
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨