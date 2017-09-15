 Skip to main content

Bestsellers: Juvenile, Sept. 16, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.

RankTitleContributorImprint List Price Last Week
1The Dragon Of Fortune: An Epic Kingdom Of Fantasy AdventureGeronimo StiltonScholastic$26.99 -
2A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 -
3Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa StoriesScholasticScholastic$16.99 1
4Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned WedgieLincoln PeirceAndrews McMeel$11.99 -
5Everything, EverythingNicola YoonPenguin$13.99 4
6The Land Of Stories: Worlds CollideChris ColferLittle, Brown & Co.$25.99 3
7WonderR.J. PalacioKnopf$21.99 6
8Love You ForeverRobert Munsch, illustrated by Sheila McGrawFirefly$5.95 8
9Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man #2)Dav PilkeyScholastic$12.99 10
10Star Wars: Jedi Academy #5: The Force OversleepsJarrett J. KrosoczkaScholastic$16.99 2

