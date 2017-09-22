Bestsellers: Juvenile, Sept. 23, 2017

The Bestsellers Lists are compiled by The Globe and Mail from information provided by BookNet Canada's national sales tracking service, BNC SalesData.
|Rank
|Title
|Contributor
|Imprint
|List Price
|Last Week
|1
|A Tale Of Two Kitties (Dog Man #3)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|1
|2
|Big Nate: A Good Old-Fashioned Wedgie
|Lincoln Peirce
|Andrews McMeel
|$11.99
|2
|3
|The Dragon Of Fortune: An Epic Kingdom Of Fantasy Adventure
|Geronimo Stilton
|Scholastic
|$26.99
|3
|4
|Peppa Pig: Five-Minute Peppa Stories
|Scholastic
|Scholastic
|$16.99
|5
|5
|Wonder
|R.J. Palacio
|Knopf
|$21.99
|4
|6
|Dog Man Unleashed (Dog Man #2)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|8
|7
|Swing It, Sunny
|Jennifer L. Holm and Matthew Holm
|Graphix
|$16.99
|-
|8
|The Hate U Give
|Angie Thomas
|Balzer & Bray
|$21.99
|6
|9
|Dog Man (Dog Man #1)
|Dav Pilkey
|Scholastic
|$12.99
|10
|10
|The Enormous Suitcase
|Robert Munsch, illustrated by Michael Martchenko
|Scholastic Canada
|$7.99
|-
Follow us on Twitter @globebooks
The Globe invites you to share your views. Please stay on topic and be respectful to everyone. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.
We’ve made some technical updates to our commenting software. If you are experiencing any issues posting comments, simply log out and log back in.
Discussion loading… ✨